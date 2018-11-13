Food notes: Alewerks plans 'blues and brews' party

Some of the region’s most popular blues bands will play Saturday at Alewerks Brewing’s “Blues and Brews” event.

Alewerks will release its 2018 edition of Grand Illumination, a bourbon barrel-aged barley wine, at the party. The craft brewery released this year’s Fun Old Fashioned Family Christmas Ale this week.

Speaking of new releases, the Bobby Blackhat Band and In Layman Terms will introduce their latest CDs. There will be performances by Little Doors and Cole Prior Stevens as well.

The FoodaTude (Food With Attitude) food truck also will be on hand.

The event goes from noon to 9 p.m., and admission is at least one new toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

Alewerks is at 189 B Ewell Road. For information: 757-220-3670, alewerks.com.

Cajun seafood

Mr. Boil, a new restaurant offering “Cajun seafood and poke bowls,” had a soft opening last week in Newport News’ City Center, at 704 Mariners Row, and plans a full opening this week.

The restaurant features Cajun boils that let customers choose everything from the type of seafood to the level of spiciness. The “poke bowls” are described as Hawaiian sushi dishes, and again, diners can choose their rice and proteins.

All dishes come with Mr. Boil’s specialty sauces.

For information, visit mrboil.com.

Busch banquet

Last week the Busch Gardens theme park near Williamsburg offered a preview of Christmas Town, which opens on Saturday. Among the tidbits revealed were some of the “culinary must-haves” being cooked up by the park’s head chef.

The seasonal menu will include a beignet sundae, hand-dipped in ice cream with lots of toppings at Creamery de Chocolat; a roasted sirloin sandwich with fried onions on sourdough at Das Festhaus; and a Peppermint Freak Shake featuring crushed peppermint candy, chocolate drizzle and mint chocolate chip cookies, also at Creamery de Chocolat.

The park also will sell warm mulled wine at Cobblestone Ale and Spirits in the England section, and in the France section.

Food bank drive

As the holidays approach, local food banks hit their most critical periods — needing to maximize seasonal generosity to collect donations that will help throughout the coming year.

With that in mind, two local radio stations — 106.9 The Fox and FM99 — will spend the weekend doing their annual Mayflower Drive Marathon, with on-air personalities soliciting donations of food and funds for the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Peninsula donation locations are the Gabe’s parking lot in the Coliseum Marketplace, 2150 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, starting at 5:30 a.m. Friday and going nonstop until 3 p.m. Sunday; and at the Victory Boulevard Kroger in Yorktown, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For details, visit hrfoodbank.org.

