Food Market owner to open new Hampden eatery, with more restaurants on the way

Hampden, get ready to welcome a new Asian-influenced restaurant from the owner of The Food Market.

TigerStyle, a take-out style restaurant featuring a communal table with 16 seats, will open Feb. 9 at 911 W. 36th St.

The 1,800-square-foot space, which used to be a commercial kitchen, will have an alley entrance behind 36th Street, next to the back door of The Avenue Kitchen & Bar, according to Chad Gauss, owner of The Food Market. The door will be marked with the image of a white tiger.

“I just always thought there was a need for really good honest wok cooked food,” Gauss said, who partnered for the concept with The Food Market's Executive Chef Nick Pasco, former Food Market General Manager Patrick Rainey, who will serve as operating partner for TigerStyle, and Chef Johntay Bedingfield of Gauss’ Quarry Lake-based restaurant, La Food Marketa.

The new space will rely on delivery apps such as Door Dash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. The restaurant will also provide in-house delivery to neighborhoods bordering Hampden, according to Gauss.

The food offerings, which range in price from $3 for appetizers to $14 for a meal, will be similar to a Chipotle in that customers will be able to choose from starches, proteins, and other toppings. Appetizers will include crab rangoon puffs, Korean fried chicken wings, and white asparagus spring rolls. Gauss also promised food options for customers that included Gluten-free and Keto-friendly dishes.

“I like to be very diet-friendly,” he said. “And the price point is right.”

The business will also sell grocery items such as toilet paper, candy and organic milk. And all items will be available for delivery.

“If you are scrolling through the online menu, you can add on,” Gauss explained. “We can just bring it to you.”

While Gauss does not have a background in Asian cuisine, he says: “I think every chef in America dabbles with it at times. … I don’t pride myself on being an expert on anything except making people happy.”

Gauss hinted that TigerStyle would not be the only new concept he would open in the near future.

“We are working on some projects. At this time nothing direct in Baltimore City. We are working on some projects in surrounding counties hopefully delivered in 2019,” he said. “I can’t be specific until I sign the lease.”

