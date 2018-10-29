Food Geeks to serve ‘creative takes on comfort food’ at former Greek Meat Guy spot in south Bethlehem

An upcoming south Bethlehem restaurant wants to talk nerdy to you.

Food Geeks, a place “where good foodies think differently,” is expected to open within the next couple weeks at 129 E. Third St., according to co-owner Terrence “T.R.” Burns.

The 30-seat restaurant will offer burgers, chicken wings and “creative takes on comfort food,” including custom chili, deep-fried cheesesteaks, seven kinds of grilled cheese and loaded fries and tater tots, Burns said.

“Everything will be fresh and homemade,” said Burns, who will operate the fast-casual eatery with his wife, Mya Burns. “Nothing will be more than $12.”

The BYOB Food Geeks will be the Burnses’ second restaurant on Bethlehem’s South Side. The couple also runs Hot Plate Soul Kitchen, a nearly year-old soul food spot a couple doors down on East Third Street.

“We’re already doing full-service meals at [Hot Plate], so we wanted to give the community a quicker option offering some new creative dishes,” T.R. said.

Food Geeks will feature a geeks and nerds theme, with artwork and menu names paying homage to films and television shows commonly associated with nerds, including “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Star Wars,” T.R. said.

Other menu highlights will include rotating soups such as loaded baked potato, homemade desserts such as deep-fried apple and sweet potato pies and about seven types of burgers, including jerk and vegan black bean varieties.

“There also will be a plant-based Impossible Burger, which has the texture of a traditional burger and is made with beets to replicate the juiciness,” T.R. said.

Food Geeks will serve lunch and dinner, with the restaurant staying open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, T.R. said.

It will fill the space previously occupied by a string of other eateries, including Euro Yogurt and George’s Light Lunch

The most recent prior tenant, Greek Meat Guy, is in the process of finding a new location, according to the business’ Facebook page.

