Food Find | A winning grilled cheese in Williamsburg

Tasty discovery: All-American grilled cheese.

Destination: Food for Thought; 1647 Richmond Road.

Price: $10.50.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 8-11 a.m. Saturday (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday (lunch and dinner), 8-11 a.m. Sunday (breakfast) and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday (lunch and dinner).

More info: foodforthoughtrestaurant.com or 757-645-4665.

Food for Thought in Williamsburg was recently chosen as the place to get the "best grilled cheese" in Virginia, according to Buzzfeed Food. The article ranks the places to get the best grilled cheese according to Yelp reviews.

I had to get my hands on one of the praised grilled cheese sandwiches and it definitely lived up to its ranking. The All-American grilled cheese came with tomato, bacon, sliced avocado and American cheese. I ordered it off of the restaurant's lunch menu.

The grilled cheese was more like a sandwich in terms of its size and unique twist. The bacon was thickly sliced and crispy, and the soft avocado was cut in small pieces and tasted wonderful mixed with the American cheese that lined each slice of bread. The tomatoes added a sweet flavor as well as some juiciness to the other ingredients that sat between two pieces of thick toasted bread.

My grilled cheese sandwich came as a combo that gave me the choice of a side salad or a cup of soup. To my delight, I made the right choice by selecting the crab chowder. The soup was thick and creamy featuring flavorful bites of crab. It was perfect alongside the grilled cheese sandwich and its warmth served as a relief from the cold weather.

The All-American grilled cheese is one of Food for Thought's signature grilled cheese sandwiches. Other signatures include a Tuscany grilled cheese, BBQ tofu grilled cheese, wine country grilled cheese and The Coastline (includes lump crab) on the lunch menu. The restaurant notably has a gluten free menu in addition to their children’s, breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.