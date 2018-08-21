Food find | Williamsburg company brews a smooth nitro cold brew coffee

Tasty discovery: Cold brew nitro coffee.

Price: $9.

Destination: King of Clubs; 1006 Richmond Road Suite 300, Williamsburg area.

More info: kocbrewing.com or 884-492-8379.

King of Clubs, a start-up coffee company near Williamsburg, is helping bring the nitro cold brew coffee craze to the Peninsula area.

Co-founder James Kroll said the business started last fall and began receiving name recognition after it launched its nitro brew. Nitro coffee is a cold brew infused with nitrogen gas under a high pressure over a long period of time.

“We’re a coffee roaster and a brewer. There not many companies out there that are both,” Kroll said. “We have the luxury of being able to experiment and tweek with the roast profile to develop something that specifically works best for cold brewing.”

Kroll said they use a high-pressure infuser that eliminates sweetness and gives the coffee a thick layer on top. The nitro brew has a similar texture and look of Guinness beer and doesn’t need creamer, he said.

The business takes fresh roasted coffee and brews it under refrigeration with cold water. There is no heat involved in the process, which preserves the flavor compounds of the coffee, but also pulls out the acidity to create a drink that has 70 percent less acidity. This process, Kroll said, makes for a better cold drink.

The nitro coffee is available at College Delly, Green Leafe Café, Paul’s Deli, Paul’s Deli New Town, Wythe Candy, Billsburg Brewery, Sweet Caroline's Marketplace, Earth Fare, Revolution Golf and Grill, Ignition Center, Anvil Campground and the Cheese Shop.

King of Clubs plans to open a warehouse and store in the Williamsburg area soon. It also can be found at Yorktown Market Days on Saturdays and the City Center farmers market in Newport News on Thursdays.

