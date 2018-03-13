Food find | Unusual ingredients add up to tasty sandwich at Blue Talon Bistro

Tasty discovery: Fried pork sandwich.

Price: $15.95.

Location: Blue Talon Bistro, 420 Prince George St., Williamsburg.

Info: bluetalonbistro.com or 757-476-2583.

On a kind of cool, windy day in Williamsburg recently, I stopped in to Blue Talon Bistro near Merchants Square for lunch.

It always takes me a while to decide what I want to order there. I hadn’t noticed this version of a pork sandwich before, with fried cutlets, kale and hard-boiled egg. Unsure what to expect, I gave it a whirl, even with the meatloaf sandwich or chicken and mushroom crepes calling my name.

The combination of unusual ingredients (other than egg salad, how often are hard-boiled eggs on a sandwich?) made for a tasty, hearty dish and completely hit the spot.

The toasted bun was the perfect vehicle, holding up to the thick pile of ingredients and adding the right amount of chew without being overwhelming or too much bread.

The pork loin was thin, tender and perfectly crispy — not once losing its crunch. The kale slaw was fresh, adding a good amount of sauce to the sandwich and helping to balance the flavor of the hard-boiled eggs and creamy cheese. The egg managed to give the sandwich a nice creamy bite and add texture.

Overall, it just worked. And the sandwich paired up well with the bistro’s house white wine.

My only disappointment was that instead of being paired with the bistro’s always delicious Parmesan-truffle fries, it came with a pleasantly dressed salad. Not that there was anything wrong with the salad — a mix of field greens with a light Parmesan dressing — it’s just those fries. I have dreams about those fries.

Petrini can be reached by phone at 757-247-4643. Follow her on Twitter at @andipetrini.