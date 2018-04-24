Food find | Two-ingredient tortillas are made from scratch daily at Los Paisas Locos

Tasty discovery: Homemade corn tortillas.

Destination: Los Paisas Locos, 11710 Jefferson Ave., Newport News.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

More info: facebook.com/lospaisaslocos or 757-595-8226.

Los Paisas Locos is a locally owned Mexican and Honduran restaurant that serves large portions with big flavor and authenticity.

The restaurant offers everything from tacos to fish all the way to margaritas, burritos and more. Due to popularity, Los Paisas Locos expanded in December, doubling its seating capacity and adding a seven-person bar area. It also offers carry-out.

One of the most notable items at Los Paisas Locos is its fresh tortillas.

Owner Maribel Pacheco said the restaurant makes the tortillas from scratch daily. The Daily Press stopped by Los Paisas Locos to get a closer look at how the kitchen turns a few ingredients into a lot of tortillas.

The restaurant begins preparing corn tortillas about 10 a.m. — before it opens at 11 a.m. The kitchen turns out enough tortillas throughout the day, based on the needs of customers.

The dough is made of corn flour and water. Because of the simple ingredients, the tortillas are gluten free and two people make about 300 tortillas daily, Pacheco said.

Kitchen staffers begin by thoroughly kneading the dough before separating it into medium-sized balls. It then goes into a tortilla maker, which is used to flatten the dough and cut it into its circular shape.

After it moves through the machine, the kitchen staff finishes off the tortillas by cooking each side on a skillet top for 30 seconds.

The corn tortillas are served with the restaurant’s tacos and fajitas. Patrons get two tortillas per taco because, according to Pacheco, that’s the traditional way to serve tacos.

The corn dough made at Los Paisas Locos is also used to make the restaurant’s sopas and pupusas.

