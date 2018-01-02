Food find | Tasty crab and bacon burger from Longboards Newport News

Tasty Discovery: Crab and bacon burger.

Price: $11.95.

Destination: Longboards, 621 Stoney Creek Lane, Newport News.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily.

More info: eatatlongboards.com or 757-399-4010.

There's nothing better than when a restaurant mixes my two favorite foods together — burgers and seafood. Longboards, known for its crab and bacon dip, combines the tastes of the bay with a large juicy burger.

My crab-and-bacon burger was topped with two thick pieces of crispy bacon. Spread across the burger was an abundance of the restaurant's crab and bacon dip, which includes chunks of crab meat. It had a thick and creamy texture. All of the flavors inside the dip were a subtle, satisfying addition to the rest of the burger.

The Angus beef patty was thick and stacked on top of tomatoes and lettuce with a side of thin, chewy fries.

Longboards has an interesting and relaxing vibe. With an open area that includes a bar and table seating, the Hawaiian-themed decor adds a fun feel to the room.

The menu offers a selection of burgers, soups, appetizers, sandwiches and seafood. Longboards has other locations across Hampton Roads, including the Newport News location inside the Villages of Stoney Run apartment complex.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.