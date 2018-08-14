Food find | Taste New Orleans flavors at Newport News Golf Club's new restaurant

Tasty discovery: Nawlin’s burger

Price: $8

Destination: Fairways BBQ and Grill, 901 Clubhouse Road, Newport News

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily

More info: 757-243-2312

There’s so much to do at Newport News Golf Club at Deer Run. Guests can enjoy a leisurely run in Newport News Park, have a picnic, golf, take free yoga and participate in many other activities the public club offers.

You can also eat at its new restaurant, Fairways BBQ and Grill, located in the clubhouse.

Owned by Mark Baldwin — who also owns Midtown Eats in Newport News — the restaurant serves breakfast favorites, burgers, pulled pork, ribs and chicken. It opened in July and is open to the public. The restaurant has a full bar and open dining area.

Baldwin said he brought a favorite from Midtown Eats, the Nawlin’s burger, to his new venture. It is two beef patties, butter rolls, caramelized onions, shrimp, gouda and spicy mayonnaise.

Baldwin begins by grilling the two patties for a few minutes, seasoning them with paprika and salt. He lightly grills the butter buns and seasons the patties again once he flips them. Then he adds the gouda to melt.

Five pieces of blackened shrimp are grilled alongside the patties for slightly less than two minutes. The caramelized onions sit on the grill for just over a minute and are added to the bun after the spicy mayonnaise.

The spicy mayonnaise, Baldwin said, is made with house po’boy sauce, tomatoes, habanero, mayonnaise and horseradish. The burger is served with fries.

Baldwin also brought more favorites from the Midtown Eats menu to his new restaurant, including a barbecue sandwich that is made with Baldwin’s father’s secret sauce, smoked in-house and served alongside coleslaw and corn simmered in buttermilk.

As they develop and grow, he said the business will add more televisions for viewing sporting events and will extend its current hours.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.