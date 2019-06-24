Food Find | Taco salad, done vegan, at Taste

Tasty discovery: Vegan taco salad.

Price: $13.99.

Destination: Taste Unlimited, 702 Mariners Row, Newport News City Center, plus seven shops in South Hampton Roads and one in Richmond.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

More info: 757-596-8651 or taste.online.

With the Impossible Burger, anything is possible.

The new meat substitute, creating a sensation at burger joints across the nation, is now part of a vegan taco salad at the local Taste Unlimited chain that is getting good reviews even from the omnivores.

The salad is part of the recently unveiled summer menu at Taste. Along with a vegan poblano wrap, it is part of head chef Thomas Yager’s effort to please every taste and diet in the region.

“We really started this a year ago,” Yager said. “We change out our season menu every three months, and so for the last four seasons we have made it a point to add one vegan sandwich and one vegan salad option. We try to have something for everyone.”

The salad is built on a bed of romaine lettuce, with tomatoes, red onions and avocado. The Impossible Burger is browned as a crumble, with the usual spices associated with beef tacos — cumin, chili powder, garlic, onions.

Yager said the Impossible Burger cooks much better on a flat griddle or a skillet, rather than a grated grill.

“The texture is very similar to ground beef, and the flavor comes out great,” he said. “It eats very well. It’s not mealy. To be honest, it’s hard to really know that it’s a plant-based product. Anyone could eat this and enjoy it even if they’re not vegans. And that’s the feedback we’re getting.”

Yager said Taste, like other restaurants and sandwich shops, get lots of samples of vegan cheeses. He settled on the Daiya brand in part because it melts well — like a traditional dairy cheese — in a warm dish such as the poblano relleno. (The taco salad is served chilled.)

The salad is dressed with a creamy chipotle that presented a bit of a challenge. In preparing a vegan dish, Yager speaks in terms of “checking off the boxes” of key ingredients that must be adjusted to the diet. He has generally gone with a vinaigrette dressing, because it has no dairy element, but he wanted a creamy taste atop the taco salad.

“When you think of tacos or taco salads, you want to have sour cream or something with a nice little richness,” he said. “Obviously people can choose any dressing they want, especially if they’re not vegans themselves, but we wanted something creamy here that anyone could enjoy, and we started working with a vegan-based mayo blended with adobo, chipotle, citrus and some spices, and we were able to create a nice creamy chipotle dressing.”