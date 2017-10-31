Food Find: Sweet and spicy sushi from Yorktown's Yama Sushi Roll House

Tasty discovery: Earthquake sushi.

Price: $10.95.

Location: Yama Sushi Roll House, 209 Village Ave. Suite H, Yorktown.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday (lunch), 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Friday (dinner), noon to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

More info: yamasushiva.com or 757-234-8899.

There are plenty of sushi restaurants across the region, but few are nestled in Yorktown. Family owned and operated, Yama Sushi Roll House opened its latest Hampton Roads location in Yorktown a few months ago in the Village Square shopping center near Kiln Creek.

I ordered the “earthquake” sushi plate.

The eight-piece roll featured spicy salmon on top and spicy crab meat inside. The shredded crab meat was mixed with carrots in the soft white rice. Atop the sushi were chunks of avocado and pieces of salmon drizzled with two sauces.

The red sauce, similar to sriracha, added a spicy kick that I wasn’t expecting. That flavor was balanced out by the white sauce, similar to yum-yum sauce, which added a hint of sweetness. The combination was almost the perfect amount of spice to skip the wasabi.

If you are a wasabi lover, Yama Sushi Roll House doesn’t skimp. The side of my plate had a huge helping and adding the extra spice every once in a while made it even more enjoyable.

The roll was filling and well presented. The restaurant, housed in an open space, also serves noodles, sashimi, appetizers and offers weekday lunch specials as well as takes carry-out orders.

