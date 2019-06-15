Food Find | A spicy 'voodoo' dish at Bar Louie

Tasty discovery: Voodoo pasta

Price: $14.50

Destination: Bar Louie, 3530 Von Schilling Drive at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Mondays; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

More info: 757-951-1080, barlouie.com

The voodoo is in the sauce.

Chris Tuulaupua knows its secrets, but he’s not telling. Tuulaupua is kitchen manager at Bar Louie in Hampton, the Peninsula location of the Texas-based bar-restaurant chain.

He will acknowledge that the sauce on the chain’s popular Voodoo pasta starts with a blend of four cheeses and gets kicked up with spices that give it a Cajun flair.

“I can’t tell you what the cheeses are, and I can’t tell you what the spices are,” he said with a smile. “But the idea is that the spices shouldn’t be too overbearing. We don’t have too many spicy items on the menu — the Voodoo pasta, the quesadilla, the verde flatbread. This is one of them that has a kick to it.”

The sauce goes with a dish of cavatappi pasta — a tubular corkscrew — that features jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage and red and green bell peppers. The shrimp, sausage and peppers are sauteed and then tossed with the pasta and the cheese sauce. There is nothing especially spicy in the saute; the flavor of the shrimp, something close to blackened in taste, comes from the sauce.

“I’m not usually big on pasta, but this is one of my favorites,” Tuulaupua said. “I still have the Voodoo pasta at least once a week.”

The sauce will be changing near the end of the month, as Bar Louie begins a revamp of its menu. The Voodoo pasta will still be there, but there will be changes in the cheese blend at the heart of the sauce.

“The new sauce should be smoother, a little less gritty,” Tuulaupua said. “It’s going to be a real good blend that gets nice and smooth. Sort of like an Alfredo — but it will still have that kick to it. It will still have the Voodoo.”