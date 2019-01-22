Food Find | Smoked turkey made fresh at Sage Kitchen

Tasty discovery: Traegermeister turkey sandwich.

Price: $10.49.

Destination: Sage Kitchen, inside Anderson’s home and garden center, 11250 Jefferson Ave., Newport News.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

More info: 757-599-3510, loveandersons.com/andersons-restaurant.

A decade ago, shortly after Mike Nobile became chef at Sage Kitchen in Newport News, he saw an opportunity. The restaurant is inside Anderson’s lawn and garden boutique, and Nobile suggested to the store’s general manager that if Sage had a Traeger grill, he could come up with some dishes that would promote the item on the sales floor.

His first creation on the grill is still one of the most popular items on his menu — a smoked turkey sandwich that one of the waiters named the Traegermeister.

The sandwich is built around turkey breast smoked on the grill for five or six hours at a low temperature — about 250 degrees. The turkey is seasoned with a rub that includes paprika, cumin, and garlic and onion powders, and smoked over pecan and apple pellets.

Taking a cue from Primanti Bros. in Pittsburgh, he added coleslaw. Then some sun-dried tomatoes and smoked Gouda cheese, and of course, bacon. It is served on a grilled sourdough bread that has more sun-dried tomatoes worked into the dough.

The sourdough is made fresh daily at Sage, along with brioche, marble rye and muffuletta. The restaurant emphasizes fresh ingredients, local and homegrown. Nobile even grows his own herbs in a garden on the premises at Anderson’s.

The dressing on the sandwich is the house chipotle mayo, which includes touches of raspberry jam, liquid smoke and apple cider vinegar, reduced over low heat for four hours.

It is one of Sage’s top items, along with the kitchen’s signature variations on chicken salad. All because 10 years ago Nobile liked Traeger grills.

“It just made sense,” he says. “We sell Traegers, so why not use one in the restaurant to show what you can do with it? Plus, I really wanted to use it as a smoker.”

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.