Food Find | Smoked chicken wings at Hilton Tavern

Tasty discovery: Corry’s smoked wings

Price: $8.99 for a plate of 10 wings

Destination: Hilton Tavern, 10184 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

More info: 757-873-2337

Chicken wings are a staple on the appetizer menu of any tavern or sports bar. They are a sociable food, easy to share and perfect to pick at while listening to live entertainment or following a game on TV.

The wings at Hilton Tavern in Newport News — 10 meaty wings for $8.99 — come double-cooked. First they are smoked on the back patio for 90 minutes, and then briefly deep fried to crisp them up for serving.

The appetizer is billed as Corry’s smoked wings in honor of Corry Cole, who does the smoking. The smoker out back, also used for the tavern’s ribs and other barbecue, can handle about 100 wings at a time, which are first prepared with Cole’s homemade dry rub.

“It’s got lots of ingredients,” he said, declining to name any. “I wouldn’t know how many — probably 15 or 20. It’s a combination I’ve developed over the years.”

The wings cook for about 45 minutes, then Cole flips them over and sprays them with a bit of apple juice before leaving them on for another 45 minutes.

When they are done smoking, the wings are refrigerated — but never frozen — until it is time to drop them in the deep fryer for an order.

“They’re only deep fried for a short time, to finish the cooking and make them a little crispy,” Cole said. “Not more than a couple of minutes.”

Customers can order the wings tossed in one of five different sauces — Buffalo, bourbon sriracha, spicy Thai, barbecue and Parmesan garlic — or with dry Old Bay seasoning. All of the sauces are made on site. Tavern staff said the bourbon sriracha is the most popular; it packs the expected heat but is offset with a sweet undertaste so that it doesn’t overwhelm the smoky flavor of the wings.

Moist wipes are provided — and needed.

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.