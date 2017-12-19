Food find | Satisfy sweet tooth with chocolaty crepes, cookies in Williamsburg

Tasty Discovery: Nutella crepe and MAD pie.

Destination: MAD About Chocolate, 204 Armistead Ave., Williamsburg.

Price: $8.99.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: madaboutchocolateva.com or 757-645-2995.

The holiday season always gives me a sweet tooth, so I turned to MAD About Chocolate in Williamsburg to satisfy my craving.

I ordered a sweet crepe and a MAD pie hoping these would do the trick. The crepe was filled with hot Nutella and the sweet hazelnut cocoa spread melted in my mouth, taking control of my taste buds. I was thoroughly satisfied after only a few bites.

If the Nutella on the inside wasn't enough, chocolate lovers will enjoy the outside of the crepe as well. The top was drizzled with more Nutella as well as sweet, fluffy whipped cream. The pillowy crepe was soft and perfectly thin.

The sweet crepes usually come with bananas and strawberries, but I enjoyed my own version due to the cafe running out of the other ingredients — they must be busy! MAD About Chocolate also serves a savory crepe of the day.

A sweet crepe is usually $5.99, a great price for such a large portion that was light, yet filling. To my delight, the friendly staff gave me a $1 discount because I did not get the bananas and strawberries.

Although the crepe filled me up, I still grabbed an extra snack to take home. I chose the MAD pie since it bares the cafe's name.

The “pie” was similar to a cookie sandwich. It included two chewy chocolate chip cookies with a fluffy whipped chocolate filling and mini chocolate chips around the sides. The pie was not only delicious, but it served as a great late-night snack.

MAD About Chocolate serves other pastries such as cookies, brownies, pretzels, bars and truffles. The cafe also sells sandwiches, salads, quiche, ice cream, mac and cheese as well as coffee, wine and local craft beer.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.