Food Find | Red clam sauce with roots in Italy at Azzurri in Newport News

Tasty discovery: Linguine in red clam sauce

Price: $9.99 lunch, $14.99 dinner

Destination: Azzurri Italian Restaurant, 7 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday

More info: 757-926-4890 or azzurriitalianrestaurant.com

Giusseppe Fiorello grew up in Sicily, but moved to the U.S. at age 14 to work with his grandfather, who was busy running Maurizio’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Williamsburg.

Now, 24 years later, Fiorello has his own ristorante in Newport News, and at Azzurri his recipes reflect what he learned from his mother in Palermo, as well as lessons from his grandfather in Williamsburg.

He is particularly proud of his sauces, which are made from scratch with great attention to detail. Take, for example, the marinara that is the foundation of the red clam sauce he serves on linguine.

“A lot of restaurants will used canned tomatoes, but we only use fresh Roma tomatoes and we cook them in a big pot,” Fiorello said. “We use olive oil and garlic of course, and then there’s a lot of experimenting to get just the right combination of spices. It cooks for at least two hours.”

It’s important, he says, to note the distinction between tomato sauce (which is used in many other dishes) and marinara. For a basic tomato sauce, the tomatoes are crushed by a machine that ensures a smooth consistency and extracts all of the seeds; with marinara, the cooked tomatoes are crushed by hand to leave the finished product a little bit chunky, with some of the seeds still in place.

How long does the sauce cook to get the flavors properly blended?

“Some chefs taste their sauces over and over to check if they’re done,” Fiorello said. “I don’t. I have eyes. I can look very closely and tell if it’s done, or of it needs a little more time. You do this long enough, you can just look.”

For the linguine with clam sauce, which can also be served in a creamy white variety, the diner gets a good-sized bowl with about a dozen clams. The pasta is made from scratch, like just about everything else at Azzurri.

The name translates to “blue,” because when Fiorello opened in 2016 in the Hidenwood Shopping Center, he wanted to show subtle support for neighboring Christopher Newport University, which has blue as a school color for its athletic teams. He also meant it to reflect the beauty of a clear blue sky.