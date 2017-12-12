Food find | Not-so-small cheesesteak at Poquoson's Little Philly Cheesesteaks

Tasty discovery: Poquoson Philly cheesesteak (small).

Destination: Little Philly Cheesesteaks, 475 Wythe Creek Road, Suite B, Poquoson.

Price: $8.95.

Hours: 7 am. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

More info: 757-868-8333.

I never would have guessed that I would drive to Poquoson for a delicious cheesesteak. The small town known for its tasty seafood also is home to Little Philly Cheesesteaks along Wythe Creek Road.

Little Philly Cheesesteaks serves up a special sandwich that’s a nod to Poquoson’s coastal placement, the Poquoson cheesesteak, which adds baby shrimp to the mix with the beef, cheese and other ingredients.

The sandwich was loaded with thinly trimmed and juicy strip loin covered with loads melted provolone cheese. The beef was well seasoned with what tasted like an even balance of salt and pepper.

The sweet caramelized onions were the real highlight of the cheesesteak, especially because they were covered in cheese. The onions, lettuce and tender baby shrimp added an extra crunch to the sandwich and the pieces of shrimp were a great size that didn’t over power any other ingredients within the long hoagie roll.

The cheesesteaks comes with more than 10 additional toppings for no extra cost. I ordered lettuce, tomatoes and onions as an addition to mine in order to keep it as traditional as possible.

Although the name is Little Philly Cheesesteaks, my small sandwich wasn’t so little. It was about 8 inches long and stuffed with huge portions of all the ingredients.

Little Philly Cheesesteaks also serves sandwiches, salads, burgers, hot dogs and sides. The restaurant is located in the shopping center across from Farm Fresh near Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.