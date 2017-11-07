Food find: No shortage of toppings on specialty pizza at Mama Mia's

Tasty discovery: Chicken spinach pizza.

Destination: Mama Mia’s, 893 Yorktown Road, Poquoson.

Price: $10.95.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.

More info: mamamiasva.com or 757-868-0007.

When it comes to pizza, I keep it pretty simple. I like cheese and pepperoni. Daring to get out of my comfort zone, I wanted to order something a little more sophisticated when I visited Mama Mia’s in Poquoson.

Listed under the “To Get Everyone Talking” portion of the menu was a chicken spinach pizza and I knew it was the perfect choice to get me try something different. I waited around 10 minutes before my freshly baked pizza arrived. The melted mozzarella cheese filled each slice and was topped with fresh tomato, chunks of chicken, spinach and Italian seasoning. The cheese was the highlight of the dish.

The 12-inch pizza was bigger than I expected and had a light coat of tomato sauce on the crunchy thin-crust.

All of the ingredients blended well together and made for a pizza that tasted deliciously homemade. There was no shortage of toppings on it either. My pizza had an even balance of all the ingredients. I’ll definitely want to try more specialty pizzas after this one.

Mama Mia’s has an extensive menu that spans well beyond just pizza. They serve pastas, soups, salads and seafood. Other specialty pies include California pizza, white pizza and veggie.

The restaurant, located on the corner of Yorktown and Wythe Creek Roads in a small shopping center, offers table seating and to-go orders.

