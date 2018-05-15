Food find | Nepalese fusion under radar at Aago in Newport News

Tasty discovery: Nepalese chicken chowmein.

Destination: Aago Indian and Nepalese Cuisine in Newport News with locations at 11745 Jefferson Ave No. 8 and 12368 Warwick Blvd. A107.

Price: $7.99.

Hours: CNU location is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinner hours are 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday.

More info: aagorestaurant.com or 757-873-3529.

Aago Indian and Nepalese Cuisine is all about fusion. The restaurant's two locations in Newport News serve a wide variety of international menu items including curries, Saag delicacies, breads, masalas and much more.

Earlier this year, Aago expanded to a new location in CNU Village that offers more seating, plus buffet and bar dining options. The restaurant recently turned its original location into a casual dining spot that focuses on quick turnaround table service and take out. The original location also added a buffet and no longer closes between lunch and dinner.

Chef and Nepal native Krishna Khadka said a key dish that demonstrates the restaurant's fusion cuisine is its Nepalese chicken chowmein. Nepal and China are neighboring countries and their cultures have influenced one another over time.

Aago's chicken chowmein becomes Nepalese when a key spice from Nepal is added to the dish. Khadka said the chowmein is one of the easier items on the menu to make.

He starts by preparing the chicken, washing it and removing the fat before cutting it into strips. Khadka said he washes it again after cutting it to prepare it to be marinaded.

He marinates the chicken with olive oil and soy sauce and refrigerates it for about an hour. Aago also offers the chowmein as vegetarian.

As the chicken finishes marinating, he boils water. He adds a box of thin chowmein noodles and cooks them for 6 to 7 minutes, until done. The noodles are strained and run under cold water before being set off to the side to dry in a bowl.

Next, Khadka cooks the chicken in a pan, browning on all sides. He also chops cabbage, carrots and peppers.

He fires up a wok at medium heat and adds oil. Then, in go ginger and garlic, cooking until light brown. Vegetables are next, with a couple pinches of salt. Once they start to soften, the marinated chicken and noodles are added to the pan before it is topped with the key ingredient: Nepalese spice.

Khadka said the spice includes black pepper, turmeric and a range other spices that adds a hint of aago (which means fire in Nepalese) to the chowmein. The spice is available for purchase at Indian and Nepalese grocery stores, he said.

The ingredients are cooked together for about 6 to 7 more minutes before coming out of the pan and being topped with scallions, cherry tomatoes and cilantro.

What you'll need (serves one)

100 grams chicken fillet

1 green pepper

1 red pepper

¼ cabbage

1 carrot

1 green onion

½ yellow onion

cilantro

1 ½ tablespoon soy sauce

salt

cherry tomatoes

2 ounces chowmein noodles

olive oil

ginger

garlic

scallions

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.