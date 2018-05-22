Food Find | Mobile brick oven provides flame-flavored crust

Tasty discovery: “Flaming Pie” from Flame and Pie.

Location: Mobile brick oven. We tried it while it was stopped at The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery on Fort Monroe.

Price: $11.

Hours: Find a full schedule of appearances at flameandpie.com or facebook.com/flameandpie.

More info: 757-269-1617.

Parked at The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery on Fort Monroe, the owners and employees of the family owned mobile brick oven Flame and Pie just finished serving a retirement party. Owners Glenn and Donna Allen were preparing to spend the next 11 hours serving brewery patrons pizzas, ice cream sandwiches and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Flame and Pie is a mobile wood-fired brick oven that serves the region, mostly at Peninsula-area breweries, festivals and private parties.

The truck is known for making made-to-order pizzas, including specialty pies such as buffalo chicken, margarita, Mediterranean and barbecue and bacon. The owners hitch a real brick oven to their large sedan and bake all the pizzas inside the 700- to 1,000-degree dome. Pizzas cost $9-$11.

Glenn Allen said the family got the idea for the mobile oven after seeing one while on a visit to Hawaii. They bought the wood-fire brick oven from a restaurant.

We stopped by Oozlefinch and tried the Flaming Pie, a pizza inspired by the name of the business that offers plenty of spice for pizza lovers who like their pies with a kick.

Donna Allen starts by stretching a ball of dough 10 to 12 inches in diameter before adding olive oil to the crust and spreading a homemade spicy sauce on top.

The sauce, she said, includes Sriracha and red pepper flakes.

She then adds four ounces of mozzarella cheese, Sriracha sausage and hot capicola, a spicy Spanish sausage. She tops the pizza with sliced jalapenos and passes the pie to her husband, Glenn Allen, to bake in the brick oven at 700 degrees for 90 seconds to 2 minutes. The crust gets that wood-fired flavor.

The finishing touch is the chipotle aioli sauce — a combination of chipotle, mayonnaise and spices — that is drizzled on top for an additional spicy kick.

Flame and Pie recently added fresh-squeezed lemonade and Nightingale ice cream sandwiches to its menu. The mobile oven is available for booking and catering.

Its schedule includes the Blackbeard Festival June 2-3 at Mill Point Park in downtown Hampton. Visit the Flame and Pie website or its Facebook page for a complete schedule.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.