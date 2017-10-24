Food Find | Mission BBQ's sausage sandwich has kick

Tasty discovery: Sausage sandwich and baked potato skins.

Destination: Mission BBQ, 2035 Von Schilling Drive, Hampton.

Price: $8.58.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

More info: mission-bbq.com or 757-847-5506.

Mission BBQ has two goals: Make delicious food and give back to American heroes. The restaurant, located in Peninsula Town Center, definitely does both.

I stopped by Mission BBQ and steered away from traditional barbecue by trying the sausage sandwich.

Inside the spicy sandwich were four pieces of hearty sausage with cheese and jalapenos baked inside. The sausage was delicious and had the right amount of bite, similar to a bratwurst, inside the soft white bread bun. Although it’s good on it’s own, I recommend trying it with Mission BBQ’s Georgia mustard to add a little sweet flavor to help balance the spiciness of the sausage.

I couldn’t get the sandwich without a side and my order of baked potato skins ended up being the most memorable part of the meal. The potatoes were served as a mashed baked potato, leaving the crunchy skins inside. The creamy, soft potatoes also had caramelized onions, cheese and a perfect hint of salt, making the potatoes smooth and flavorful.

The size of the sandwich and the bowl of baked potato skins were notable. For the price, I was surprised and satisfied with the large portions and similar items on the menu such as chicken sandwiches, brisket, pulled pork, mac-n-cheese and baked beans also cost around the same price.

Buying my meal from Mission BBQ also was satisfying because the restaurant’s mission is as good as its food. Mission BBQ is a major supporter of the military, police and first responders. I stood in line with 12 service members from the Navy, Air Force and Army around me. Veterans eat free on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

A second Peninsula location is coming to Newport News near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard. It is being built at the site of the former Hooters restaurant.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me on Twitter @heynatjo.