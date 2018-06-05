Food Find | Making the flavors of Newport News Greek Festival at home

Tasty discovery: Yahni beans and gyros.

Destination: Recipes from the Newport News Greek Festival, which is hosted at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (60 Traverse Road) in the spring and fall.

More info: newportnewsgreekfestival.org.

Did you miss the Newport News Greek Festival last week and can’t wait for another chance to eat your Greek favorites?

Well, you’re in luck. Newport News Greek Festival volunteer and cook Beth Campbell shared two easy recipes so you can get your Greek fix at home.

Yahni beans

What you need:

Canned green beans

Salt and pepper

Diced tomatoes

Oregano

Olive oil

Garlic

Onions

Slow cooker

Place two cans of green beans to every one can of diced tomatoes into a slow cooker. Saute chopped onions for about 5 minutes in a pan with olive oil.

Add salt, pepper, oregano, olive oil, garlic and the sauteed onions into the slow cooker with the green beans and tomatoes.

Add salt, pepper, oregano and olive oil to suit your taste, but Campbell recommends adding a little of each. She said the garlic and sauteed onions are key to giving the beans flavor.

Slow cook the mixture for 2-4 hours, depending on the temperature. It will be ready when the beans are soft.

Gyro

What you need:

Pita bread

Chopped lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Tzatziki sauce

Oregano

Lamb, chicken or gyro meat

Toaster, grill or something to lightly crisp the pita

The Newport News Greek Festival volunteers make the chicken and gyro meat pitas fresh on-site. Campbell said gyro meat — usually a combination of lamb and beef — can be hard to find, so it can be substituted for chicken or lamb.

“Some restaurants have it (gyro), but they don’t make it like we make it,” Campbell said at the festival last Thursday. “So people come back for the fall and spring just for our gyros.”

Grill the meat of choice with oregano, lemon and pepper. Other spices can be added, depending on your liking, Campbell said. A Greek spice mixture is used during the festival.

Lightly crisp the pita in a pan, panini press or anything that will grill it gently.

Place the meat on top of the pita before putting lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce on top. Tzatziki sauce, Campbell said, is a mixture of shredded cucumber, garlic, yogurt, dill and lemon juice.

The Newport News Greek Festival will return in the fall.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.