Food Find | Local twist on New Orleans classic at Midtown Eats

Tasty discovery: Crab cake po’boy sandwich.

Price: $10.

Destination: Midtown Eats, 736 J.Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

More info: 757-599-8411 or Midtown Eats at Sandbar on Facebook.

From the time he started cooking, Mark Baldwin learned to use the whole crab. Some chefs believe the ideal crab cake is made from nothing but lump meat — but Baldwin prefers to use everything from the claw meat to the backfin.

When you eat a crab cake po’boy sandwich at Baldwin’s restaurant Midtown Eats in Newport News, you taste it all.

“When you go somewhere that says they only use lump crab meat, it’s fantastic in a textural way,” he says. “But I don’t think the full flavor is there unless you use every bit of the crab. The sweetest meat on a crab is from the claw. You’re missing something if you don’t use it all.”

His sandwich plays off the classic New Orleans po’boy — it comes with lettuce and tomato and a homemade remoulade that features hints of lemon juice and habanero.

He stresses that he uses locally produced ingredients. The buns come from Maria’s Bakery in Newport News, made fresh to his specifications each morning. Meats are from Game’s Farmers Market. Crab meat from Sam Rust Seafood in Hampton.

“It wouldn’t be the same if I made the crab cake with my own recipe and then served it on some hamburger bun I bought off the grocery shelf,” he said.

Another twist, one that Baldwin says he developed on his own: Instead of using a mixture of egg and breadcrumbs to bind the crab meat together, he uses a paste made of pureed shrimp.

The puree reduces the shrimp to the texture of peanut butter, which holds the cake together and provides a stronger seafood flavor.

In addition to the crab cake, Midtown Eats also offers po’boys made with shrimp or flounder. The sandwiches come with your choice of homemade potato chips or a side of chips and salsa.