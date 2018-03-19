Food find | Jolly Roasters serves up coffee in craft studio

Tasty discovery: Avocado toast and vanilla latte.

Price: $10.

Location: Inside HIP Innovative Boutique, 2170 William Styron Square S., Newport News.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More info: jollyroasters.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

The first time I visited Jolly Roasters it took a bit of work. The shop is actually a coffee counter inside of HIP Innovative Studio Boutique, a craft studio in Newport News. It’s easy to find when you know where to look, and the food and coffee make it worth the effort. In fact this partnership seems to be a theme with the company, which has another location in Virginia Beach within the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. The Newport News location is Jolly Roasters’ second.

The menu features all the classics, ranging from cappuccinos to lattes, chai to matcha.

Hoping to balance salty and sweet, I ordered the avocado toast and a vanilla latte, which were made fresh and delivered to my table. The creamy mashed avocados were served on a thick slice of bread with oats and seeds along the crust, which gave an extra crunchiness that complimented the smooth topping well. A light drizzle of oil, fresh lime juice and crushed red pepper flakes added a final kick.

My barista explained before I ordered that the coffee is roasted in Hampton Roads and the shop uses only the freshest beans; after three weeks they are tossed out and new ones are ground. My cup of joe was smooth, rich and not overpoweringly sweet from the vanilla. They even delivered it in a real mug with a steamed milk design on top.

I had a friend joining me who tried the matcha green tea latte and Nutella toast, which came with sliced strawberries. We both enjoyed our food and the unique atmosphere. Since it’s inside a craft studio, it has a different feel than a typical coffee shop. When we arrived there were people at the table next to us creating needle-felted goats, and when we were leaving folks were setting up poster board for another project. The open atmosphere, friendly service and quality food makes it an ideal location to get some work done, start an art project or just sit and soak in a nice day.