Food find | It's no secret Bo’s Burger is delicious

Tasty discovery: Bo’s Burger.

Price: $10.

Destination: Bowman’s Soul-N-the-Wall, 1899 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday.

Info: facebook.com/bowmanssoulnthewall or 757-826-7685.

Bowman’s Soul-N-the-Wall definitely lives up to its name. The restaurant serves a variety of soul food favorites and is located in a distinct shopping center along Armistead Avenue in Hampton.

Menu items include sandwiches, crabcakes, turkey wings and Southern sides, but I went with the Bo’s Burger, which includes Gouda cheese, bacon and onion straws with a “secret sauce.”

The sauce definitely was the highlight of the burger. No one was giving up the details on what’s in the delicious sauce, but it was mildly spicy — I think it was hot sauce — with a subtle pickle flavor in every bite that added sweetness.

The bacon and onion straws were perfectly crispy and the juicy, thick beef patty covered in melted Gouda cheese only added to my enjoyment. It also was topped off with crisp lettuce and tomatoes.

The fries were freshly cut and lightly sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning.

Bowman’s Soul-N-the-Wall offers sit-down and bar seating as well as take out. The restaurant also includes an area for live music and a bar that serves beer, wine and signature cocktails. Happy hour specials are available Monday-Friday.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow her @heynatjo.