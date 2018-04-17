Food Find | Ironclad serves up fruity bourbon cocktail, with cherry on top

Tasty discovery: Merrytime Sour.

Price: $8.

Destination: Ironclad Distillery, 124 23rd St., Newport News.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

More info: ironcladdistillery.com or email hi@ironcladdistillery.com.

Ironclad Distillery might only make bourbon, but it serves it a few different ways. The distillery is located in downtown Newport News inside a restored historic building and offers a taste of its bourbon straight or mixed as a cocktail.

Owner and head distiller Owen King said the distillery’s cocktail menu allows customers to try their bourbon through the combination of new flavors. The cocktail menu was curated by Fin Seafood mixologist Robert Gregory.

The Merrytime Sour is a spring or summer cocktail available for purchase inside Ironclad’s new tasting room. The cocktail includes a fruity sour mix, bitters and, of course, Ironclad bourbon.

Begin by adding 1 ounce of bourbon as a base into a cocktail shaker before adding 1¼ ounce of the sour mix.

The sour mix includes lavender-vanilla passion fruit simple syrup and brings fruity flavors into the drink, King said.

To make the mix, begin with a lavender-vanilla tea steeped in simple syrup. (Steeping is the process soaking an ingredient in water to extract flavors.) Then, King said, cut the mix with lemon and passion fruit to add tartness.

Top the other ingredients inside the cocktail shaker with three drops of bitters and two ice cubes. Firmly shake everything together and then add a cherry into the serving glass as a garnish. Double strain the cocktail to remove any extra small pieces of ice and serve.

What you’ll need

1 oz. bourbon

1¼ oz. sour mix

Bitters

Two ice cubes for shaking

Cherry

