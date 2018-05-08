Food Find | How to make fresh mozzarella

Tasty discovery: Homemade mozzarella.

Destination: Culinary Institute of Virginia, 11850 Merchants Walk, Newport News.

Office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

More info: ecpi.edu/college-of-culinary-arts or 757-986-6002.

The Culinary Institute of Virginia has multiple campuses across Hampton Roads. The City Center campus in Newport News is home to immersive programs in culinary arts, culinary nutrition, as well as baking and pastry arts.

During a portion of their studies, chef Charles Delargy leads a course that teaches students how to make cheese. He taught the Daily Press how to make two types of mozzarella.

All you need is one pound of whole milk cheese curd, kosher salt, water, a pot and plastic wrap. Additional items are needed to make stuffed mozzarella, or caprese.

Whole milk cheese curd is available at select local grocery stores and online through Amazon, Delargy said.

Start by bringing water to a boil, then add kosher salt. Make sure to over-salt the water to add flavor to the bland curd.

Add the curd into the salt water and stir until it starts to come together. Delargy said the curd is done when it starts to appear shiny, with a taffy texture and no lumps.

Place the curd in a bowl and take it to a flat, clean surface. Roll it out like dough into an even rectangular shape. The Delargy emphasized this must be done quickly while the curd is still warm.

To make a stuffed cheese, top it with pesto. Delargy’s pesto is a southwest style made by blending pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, roasted peppers, ground pepper, Parmesan cheese, cilantro and a hint of lemon in a food processor.

After the pesto is spread evenly, roll the curd like a strudel and cut into pieces to serve.

Serve plain mozzarella with fresh grape tomatoes, Italian parsley, balsamic vinegar reduction, olive oil and ground pepper to make a caprese salad.

According to Delargy, the mozzarella is good for one day. If you aren’t eating the cheese immediately, wrap it in plastic wrap and let it set for about 20 minutes. Refrigerate the rest.

You can get a taste of other items from the culinary school at its Refresh Cafe located at the Newport News main campus, 1001 Omni Blvd. No. 100, just off Interstate 64 at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in City Center.

