Food Find | Hot dogs on the water at The Barking Dog

Tasty discovery: Specialty hot dogs

Price: $3.25-$4.95

Destination: The Barking Dog, 4330 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Later in the season, when the weather turns cool, the restaurant will close after lunch at 3 p.m.)

More info: 757-325-8352 or find The Barking Dog on Facebook

The signature hot dogs at The Barking Dog in Hampton come with a knife and fork. This should be your first sign.

You are welcome to eat them the traditional way, by hand. But Tricia Wachlawski, one of the owners, explains that the toppings are plentiful enough that customers frequently have to scoop up leftovers from the dish after the dogs are done.

The Barking Dog is located in a former marina shack on the Hampton River, with boats pulling in and moving out throughout the day. It offers quick, inexpensive fare in a casual, working-class setting. (The eatery also has a location at 464b Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson.)

Customers can request either all-beef kosher dogs or the “snap dogs” (so called because you bite through the casings). Wachlawski said the hot dogs are boiled, and then briefly grilled to get the right texture and taste.

Perhaps the most popular dog on the menu is the Carolina Drive-In, which is loaded with pulled pork barbecue, slaw and a red pepper mayonnaise. The El Diablo comes with bacon and onions atop a jalapeno cream cheese.

The menu also features the Seattle Dog (cream cheese and caramelized onions), the Lucha Libre (baked beans, bacon and mustard) and the more traditional Barking Dog (mustard, chili and diced onions).

Guests also have the option of ordering a plain dog, or selecting their own combinations of toppings.

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.