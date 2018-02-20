Food find | Heavenly hot dogs at Toby's Dog House

Tasty discovery: “Boston Terrier” and “Hot Chick.”

Price: $8.68.

Destination: Toby's Dog House, 1782 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

More info: carrottreekitchens.com/tobys-dog-house or 757-585-9354.

Toby's Dog House is gem I wish I discovered when it opened in spring 2017.

The hot dog joint is tucked on the side of Jamestown Road in the former home of Carrot Tree. The corgi-themed restaurant is not just for hot dog or dog lovers. It offers a wide-selection of specialty hot dogs for under $5 as well as Southern sides, beer, desserts, veggie options and “not dogs” made of smoked chicken sausages. I was blown away by the amount of options on the menu.

Each hot dog’s name is inspired by a dog and the restaurant’s décor matches the theme.

I tried the Boston Terrier hot dog for $3.99. It came covered with baked beans, cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese. The sweet baked beans and melted cheese sauce were absolutely incredible between the fluffy white bread bun. Days later, I was still raving about the Boston Terrier.

I couldn’t leave without trying a not dog, so I order the not-dog called A Hot Chick and it definitely lived up to its name. A Hot Chick was a spicy, smoked chicken sausage topped with the restaurant’s “chow-chow,” a vegetable relish, for $4.69.

The delicious chicken sausage included sweet mango flavors, noticeably spicy habanero peppers and baked-in pepper jack cheese that added an additional kick. The chow-chow on top gave it both crunchy and sweet notes that perfectly balanced the spiciness.

Toby's Dog House offers plenty of seating and menu options for families of all ages. The large restaurant also offers bar seating and has live music on select dates.

