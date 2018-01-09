Food find | Greek delights in Yorktown

Tasty discovery: Jimmy's Greek combo.

Price: $9.99.

Destination: Jimmy da Greek's Deli, 1215 George Washington Memorial Highway, Suite X, Yorktown.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

More info: jimmydagreeks.com or 757-595-1787.

Peninsula residents don’t have to look far for good Greek food. Jimmy da Greek's Deli in Yorktown is just one restaurant that has your Greek cravings covered.

The restaurant offers a wide range of items including subs, pizzas and burgers. But a visit wouldn’t be complete without a taste off the Greek menu, which for me meant a gyro.

Jimmy da Greek's Deli sells four specialty gyros, and I went with the Jimmy's Greek Combo, a combination of gyro meat and grilled pork tenderloin.

Wrapped in a large pita was tender gyro meat mixed together with thick pieces of seasoned grilled pork tenderloin. The meat was complemented by lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce in the soft pita.

The gyro was filling, especially with the combination of the two meats. I enjoyed the thinly sliced pieces of gyro meat as well as the flavorful pork that was marinated with a mild, yet noticeable, amount of salt.

Meals at Jimmy da Greek's Deli come with homemade potato chips, which remind me of crunchy waffle fries. The natural potato flavor comes through with a pop of salt.

My friend ordered a piece of spanakopita, so of course I tried a few bites and loved it. The spinach and cheese pastry had a flaky crust and the filling was flavorful with chopped spinach, seasoning and chunks of light feta cheese. The spanakopita was $4.39.

The informal dining environment is another enjoyable aspect of the restaurant. Customers can walk in, order at the register and enjoy sit-down dining. Carry-out also is available.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.