Food Find: Gourmet ramen on menu at Newport News' Volcano

Tasty discovery: Five-spice beef ramen.

Destination: Volcano Hibachi Express and Sushi, 12515 Jefferson Ave., Suite 400, Newport News.

Price: $9.95.

More info: volcanosushinewportnews.com or 757-968-5180.

Your favorite college dorm room snack has been transformed into an elaborate lunch or dinner dish at Volcano Hibachi Express and Sushi in Newport News.

The restaurant's five-spice beef ramen bowl includes more than just your typical flavor packet - and it definitely wasn't cooked in a microwave. Volcano's ramen includes large pieces of roasted beef marinated in five spices, boiled eggs, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts and spinach in miso broth.

The bowl had about four times more the noodles than what you would get making ramen at home. All of the ingredients sat in a light miso broth with hints of salt and herbs. The dish had a delightful aroma.

The eggs were perfectly boiled and helped cool down the spicy dish. The beef reminded me of unmarinated Korean bulgogi because it was caramelized and had a soft texture. Additional ingredients such as the bamboo shoots and bean sprouts added texture and crunch against the noodles and spinach.

Volcano in located in a small shopping center that also includes Jason's Deli, Sweet Frog and Five Guys near Jefferson Commons in Newport News near the intersection with Bland Boulevard. The restaurant also serves other varieties of ramen dishes, including with chicken, seafood or pork, and offers hibachi plates and sushi as well.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.