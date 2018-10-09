Food Find | Fusion of Caribbean and Mexican food in Stuft's Jerkurrito

Tasty discovery: Jerkurrito, a fusion burrito with a Caribbean flair.

Price: $12.

Destination: Stuft, 24 N. Mallory St., in the Phoebus section of Hampton.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

More info: 757-224-1314 or stuftstreetfood.com.

The story of the Jerkurrito is the story of Stuft itself. The Caribbean-fusion burrito has it roots in the first major success scored by the Stuft taco truck that opened a full-service restaurant this year in the Phoebus section of Hampton.

Brothers Alex and Casey Haas first took their fledgling food truck to a reggae festival at Buckroe Beach in 2011 and got nowhere peddling beef and chicken items. A year later, getting into the spirit of the reggae music, they came back with jerk chicken and other Jamaican-style rice dishes - and they were a hit.

The restaurant opened in early spring and recently expanded its menu. But the Jerkurrito remains one of the most popular items - a 14-inch burrito shell wrapped around jerk chicken, refried black beans, Jasmine rice, cabbage and other veggies, melted cheese and the house torta sauce (sour cream, cilantro, lime juice and garlic).

"We want you to get every flavor in every bite, and to get that cabbage crunch in every bite," Alex Haas says. "So we build it layer by layer, step by step, from the first bite to the last bite."

They experimented with some of the ingredients along the way, trying to find the right texture and the right blend of flavors.

The final ingredient added to the mix was an elote salad.

"In Mexico, you can buy corn on a stick," Haas said. "They fire-roast it, then they roll it in mayo and roll it in cheese and it's delicious. So we used those same ingredients and we made it our corn off the cob."

The Jerkurrito comes with a side of freshly made tortilla chips and a small cup of the homemade spicy green hot sauce that first inspired the Haas brothers to buy a food truck and start cooking.