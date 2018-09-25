Food find | Fully loaded Vesuvio pizza at Napoli in Carrollton

Tasty discovery: Vesuvio pizza

Price: $19 for a 16-inch pie, $12 for a 10-inch pie

Destination: Napoli E Risorante Italiano, 13609 Carrollton Road (Route 17), Isle of Wight County

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

More info: 757-745-7622, or find them on Facebook (updated with daily specials).

Max Errico was born in Naples, Italy, 47 years ago and has been cooking and observing cooks for as long as he can remember. He came to the United States, and to Hampton Roads, in 2003 - following a sister and their parents.

For a decade and a half he worked as a chef at the popular Anna's location in Smithfield, but in March he took the big step of opening his own restaurant - Napoli E Italiano Ristorante in Carrollton, tucked away in the corner of a shopping center behind a Bojangles, along Route 17 across the James River Bridge from the Peninsula.

Errico says his recipes - on a menu loaded with pizza, pastas and gnocchi, as well as subs and other items - have authentic roots in the place where he was born. The pizza dough is made fresh daily, but he he won't give away the "secrets" to his dough or his sauces.

"Everything is made the same way as it is made in Naples," he said. "You go to Italy, you eat this food."

The Vesuvio pizza, one of his most popular menu items, comes fully loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and full slices of Canadian bacon. The mozzarella cheese is applied generously and stretches out as you take each bite.

It's one of several distinctive pies offered at Napoli, including white pies (with no sauce) and pies where you pick your own toppings.

Errico enjoys talking about food and cooking, and he regularly comes out from the kitchen to make the rounds and chat with his diners.

"I started cooking when I was 15," he said. "You are always watching, observing, learning. I never stopped cooking."

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.