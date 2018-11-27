Food Find | Fill your own poke bowl at Mr. Boil

Tasty discovery: Poke bowls

Price: $10.95-$12.95

Destination: Mr. Boil, 704 Mariners Row Suite 108, Newport News

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: 757-807-2888 or mrboil.com

Several years ago, Ken Chen’s business partner traveled to Hawaii and came back talking about poke (it more or less rhymes with OK) — a do-it-yourself concoction of sushi, seafood, rice, veggies and other edibles, with more variations than the imagination can muster.

Soon after, Chen began seeing poke restaurants opening around his home in New York City. Now he has brought the dish to Newport News’ City Center with Mr. Boil, a restaurant that offers Hawaiian-style poke bowls and classic Cajun seafood boils.

Each poke bowl is distinctly dependent upon the customer’s tastes and whims. It starts with the choice of a bowl base — white, brown or purple rice, or zucchini noodles.

“The rice is very important,” Chen said. “Some places just use Chinese white rice, but we only use white sushi rice. If you use the wrong kind of rice, the bowl isn’t the same.”

The bowls are $10.95 for two proteins, or $12.95 for three — choose among tuna (spicy or mild), salmon, shrimp, eel or organic tofu.

To that, add as much as you like from a list of more than a dozen add-ons (mostly veggies and spices) and nine crunchy toppings (such as sesame seeds, chili peppers and roasted seaweed).

The flavor profile is brought together by one of nine homemade sauces ranging from relatively mild to very spicy.

Chen recommends a 10th option — the “Mr. Boil sauce,” which is a zesty combination of eel sauce, spicy mayo and spicy miso.

For diners with quick hands, Mr. Boil also offers a game of skill. A large stopwatch display is on the back wall, measuring to four decimal points, or to the ten-thousandth of a second. A customer gets one chance to stop it at precisely 10 seconds — register a 10.0000 and your meal is free.

