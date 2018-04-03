Food find | El Diablo Loco's Volcano Tacos feature layers of spice

Tasty discovery: Volcano tacos.

Price: $16.

Location: El Diablo Loco Cantina and Tequila Bar; 6 E. Mellen St., Hampton.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

More info: 757-864-0989.

Phoebus is a section in Hampton that’s offers eateries, art galleries and antique stores that add to its charm. The area also serves as one of two arteries into historic Fort Monroe.

Although quaint appeal translates into its businesses, numerous fresh, modern hot spots are filling the town’s storefronts and buildings.

El Diablo Loco Cantina and Tequila Bar along East Mellen Street is one of those refreshingly modern places. Led by head chef John Ledbetter, the menu offers Mexican favorites including carnitas, quesadilla, margaritas and queso.

The restaurant likes to use locally sourced ingredients and is really known for its tacos and specialty dishes, according to Ledbetter.

Sous chef Johnny Fulcher walked us through how to make the restaurant’s Volcano Tacos, a dish influenced by the discontinued tacos from Taco Bell. Ledbetter said he liked the Taco Bell tacos so much, he wanted to recreate them for the restaurant by adding his own spin. They are supposed to mimic street tacos and use red taco shells.

The key to the Volcano Tacos are specialties that feature “secret ingredients” — the taco seasoning blend and a habanero cheese sauce — developed by Ledbetter and made in-house.

The tacos use beef tenderloin seasoned with the specialty blend on hard taco shells with shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese, cilantro, a fresh lime and the habanero cheese sauce.

Fulcher uses a fry pan with oil to sear the meat, giving it a charred flavor, and cooks it until tender.

Halfway through cooking, he adds salt, pepper and a tablespoon of taco seasoning. Fulcher says the ingredients in the restaurant’s homemade taco seasoning are secret, but it includes a hint of types of seasonings they get locally.

The beef is added to the taco shell, then topped with Ledbetter’s habanero cheese sauce, which highlights the pepper.

Fulcher tops the tacos with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes. El Diablo Loco torches the tomatoes to give them a char. He squeezes on fresh lime for dressing and adds a little cilantro.

The restaurant serves the tacos on top of a brown paper bag influenced by a take-home bag from Taco Bell or a street taco joint.

El Diablo Loco is also known for its tequila bar and brisket tacos. Ledbetter and his team cook the brisket in-house, smoking the brisket until it’s tender, and add it to a flour tortilla, topping it with onions, cilantro and lime.

