Food Find | A different kind of seafood taco at Juan's

Tasty discovery: Fried oyster tacos

Price: $11.99 for a plate of four

Destination: Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina in Peninsula Town Center, 2423 McMenamin St., Hampton. Juan's also has locations in Gloucester and Newport News.

Hours: Opens 11 a.m. daily. Closes at 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 p.m. Sundays

More info: 757-826-8157 or juanscafeandcantina.com

Juan Carrillo, who spent part of his youth in Williamsburg, made regular trips with his family to his parents' native Mexico. The fare at his Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantinas reflects influences from the coastal regions of Virginia and Mexico.

Consider the fried oyster tacos, sampled last week at the newest Juan's location in Hampton's Peninsula Town Center. The item dates back almost a decade to the original restaurant Carrillo opened 14 years ago in Gloucester.

"When you're in Gloucester, there's just so much seafood all around you," Carrillo said. "One day I was shucking oysters with my brother and we thought, what if we fried them and served them in a taco, almost like a po'boy? We tried it, and we loved it right away."

The oysters are breaded and deep fried, with some light spices in the mix. The heat comes from the homemade sauce - a mixture of sour cream, lime juice and enough hot sauce to provide a kick without overpowering the other flavors.

A thin layer of that sauce is spread on each taco, and a small bowl of it comes with the dish so each guest can decide how spicy to make every bite.

Between the oyster and the layer of sauce, Juan's adds coleslaw, diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro. There is plenty of beef, steak and chicken on the menu, but Carrillo takes pride in the integration of seafood as well; he says many of his flavor profiles trace back to the ceviche and other seafood dishes he grew up eating on his family's frequent vacations to the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Each fried oyster taco rests upon not one, but two flour tortillas.

"In Mexico, you always get two tortillas with a street taco," Carrillo said. "They are soft, and putting two together makes it sturdier and easier to eat."

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.