Food Find | Dessert meets breakfast in Cypress Grille's bread pudding

Tasty discovery: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bread pudding

Price: $8

Destination: Cypress Grill, at the Embassy Suites, 1700 Coliseum Drive, Hampton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. daily

More info: 757-213-8532

If candies and cookies can be used in pies and crusts, why not breakfast cereals? That idea struck Cypress Grille executive chef Kyle Fowlkes almost a decade ago.

His current dessert menu features a bread pudding with a taste and texture goosed by a generous portion of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, as well as a touch of white chocolate shavings.

“I’m pretty whimsical about these sorts of things,” Fowlkes said. “So many people just grew up on their favorite breakfast cereals, so why not let them still enjoy them as grown-ups?”

Fowlkes, who started as Cypress Grille’s sous chef in 2005 and became executive chef three years later, folds the cereal into the basic egg custard he uses to make the pudding. (He’s keeping a couple of spices and extracts secret.)

He uses inch-thick egg bread that is generally made into Texas toast (though it is not toasted for the pudding). Fowlkes said the choice of bread makes a bigger difference than most would consider.

“A cheaper quality of bread might fall apart while you’re baking it and become mushy,” he said. “Our bread pudding is more dense. It eats a little more like a cake. You want to cook it just right, so that it’s not too wet and not too dry.”

He bakes the bread pudding for 45 minutes at 325 degrees, wrapped in foil. Then he removes the foil and bakes it another 15 minutes for a light browning.

At Cypress Grille, the bread pudding is served with a scoop of house-made ice cream — the flavor changes from one day to the next. It is garnished with whipped cream, a tuile wafer and seasonal fruit.