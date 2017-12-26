Food find | Daily Press employees indulge in Scratch Bakery

Tasty discovery: Two cupcakes, French vanilla with lemon bar

Destination: Scratch Bakery, 4181 William Styron Square, Newport News.

Price: $12.49.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

More info: itsmadefromscratch.com or 757-833-0965.

This week — in the spirit of the season — I shared the Food Find responsibilities with some of my Daily Press co-workers. We tried three different goodies from Scratch Bakery in Newport News’ Port Warwick. The treats were a chocolate cupcake with butter cream, a French vanilla and lemon bar, and a banana cupcake with banana cream.

Here are our thoughts:

French vanilla with lemon bar

“The French vanilla with lemon bar was thin and soft. It also had a similar look and texture of a brownie. Each bite had explosions of sweetness and hints of satisfying lemon and vanilla flavors.” — reporter Natalie Joseph

“The lemon bar was sweet, but still tart and rich. I loved the smooth texture of the lemon cream, as well as the crumbling, buttery crust. It was delicious, and I easily could have eaten more than one piece!” — sales planner Kristen Fitzsimmons

“The lemon flavor exploded in my mouth, and it was really moist. I would have to guard against eating too much of this bar during one sitting.” — multi-media account executive Perry Curenton Jr.

“If you love the taste of lemon, then this lemon bar does the job! The bar is moist as the top has a nice light and fluffy crunch to it.” — videographer Ricardo Major

Banana cupcake with banana cream

“Although I’m not a big fan of banana cream, this cupcake changed my mind. Not only did the sweet banana flavors appear in the icing, but the cupcake also had a hidden surprise of banana cream waiting inside. It was especially delightful because it was light and fruity.” — Joseph

Chocolate cupcake with butter cream

“The chocolate cupcake was moist and it definitely had a deep chocolaty flavor. The buttercream was a bit rich for my tastes but it did complement the cake.” — social media producer Julie Ann Sanchez

“The texture of the chocolate was light and fluffy. The icing had a sweet vanilla flavor.” — sales planner Ben Godwin

Scratch Bakery also offers gluten free options and many diverse menu items to enjoy. The bakery sells cookies, cakes and more sweets. It also creates specialty cakes for any occasion and has a Hampton location at 36 E Mellen St.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.