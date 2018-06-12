Food find | Cypress Grille offers light fare of seared scallops with pistachio vinaigrette

Tasty Discovery: Seared sea scallops with pistachio vinaigrette.

Destination: Cypress Grille, 1700 Coliseum Drive, Hampton.

Price: $28.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch) Monday-Saturday, 5-11 p.m. (dinner) Monday-Sunday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (brunch).

More info: embassysuites3.hilton.com or 757-213-8532.

Many people know the Embassy Suites brand for all of the amenities offered to guests, but some don't know that it doesn't require a key card to enjoy the Hampton hotel's food and drink options.

Cypress Grille functions as an upscale eatery, a buffet and a catering showcase. The restaurant has a contract with the Hampton Roads Convention Center and provides food and beverage services during events.

Executive chef Kyle Fowlkes manages the restaurant. He changes the menu every six months to match the season and the public can eat lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch during restaurant hours.

The current spring/summer menu features plenty of light dishes, including seared sea scallops with a pistachio vinaigrette and carrot-ginger puree.

Fowlkes said the homemade pistachio vinaigrette that tops the scallops diversifies the dish's texture and adds a crunch.

"I think when I was envisioning this dish kind of coming together, it's all about balancing flavor, texture and weight to a dish," Fowlkes said.

His recipe yields one cup of pistachio vinaigrette, and it's easy enough to make at home.

Add 4 ounces of ground pistachios and two tablespoons of grapefruit juice, lemon juice and orange juice to a bowl.

"These pistachios aren't going to be completely ground," Fowlkes explained while making the dish. "I like the effect of having those chunks of pistachio in there."

Add some minced shallots along with two tablespoons of honey, four tablespoons of chopped parsley and dill, salt and pepper. Finish with one tablespoon of sherry vinegar and a half cup of extra virgin olive oil, then stir.

Fowlkes said it's important to slowly add the oil into the bowl. He gradually whisks the mixture, turning the bowl while adding the oil.

The pistachio vinaigrette can go on top of anything you desire.

The scallops are seasoned with salt and pepper and coated in extra virgin olive oil. They are seared in a skillet at medium heat until they have a firm, golden-brown surface on both sides.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.