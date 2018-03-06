Food find | Crust perfection from Flame and Pie pizza

Tasty discovery: Buffalo chicken pizza.

Price: $11.

Location: Flame and Pie food truck.

More info: flameandpie.com, email flameandpie@gmail.com or call 757-269-1617.

I’ve never had pizza from a food truck until an evening at Hampton’s newest brewery, Capstan Bar Brewing Co.

The brewery, which opened in February, already is bringing food trucks to its location at 2036 Exploration Way in Hampton. Like myself, Flame and Pie already has stopped at Capstan twice, so I gave it a try with one of my co-workers during their grand opening weekend.

Flame and Pie carries a full brick oven on a trailer to its designated locations and offers several pizza options. We had the Buffalo chicken pizza, which tasted like a perfectly baked brick oven delight from the moment I started into my first slice.

The pizza had slices of chicken breast that were flavorful and drizzled with just enough Buffalo sauce to strike a perfect balance between spicy and mild.

It was the crust that was absolutely irresistible. The pizza is thin and has just enough bite between crunchy and too chewy. A light coat of garlic butter sauce added flavor to the dough that was divine.

Feta and blue cheese commanded the pizza, blending well with the crunchy red onion and Buffalo sauce.

Flame and Pie pizzas average about $11 and can be enough for two people. My co-worker also raved about it, although I admit, I liked it so much, I hogged most of it.

Both of us were impressed by the friendly service and how quickly our pizza was brought to us while we waited inside the brewery. My friend said the Buffalo sauce was “hot, but not overpowering” and it tasted like an authentic brick oven pizza with a slightly-doughy, slightly-crunchy textured crust.

Flame and Pie plans to stop by Alewerks (197 Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area) from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Oozlefinch (81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe) 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Stops are listed on its online calendar. It also is available for catering parties and events.

