Food Find | Creative approach to won-tons at Wharf Hill

Tasty discovery: Non won-tons.

Price: $8.50.

Destination: Wharf Hill Brewing Company, 25 Main St., downtown Smithfield.

Hours: Opens daily at 11:30 a.m. Closes at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at midnight Friday and Saturday, and at 10 p.m. Sunday.

More info: 757-357-7100 or wharfhillbrewing.com.

When you go to grab a bite in downtown Smithfield, you expect to find a wide variety of ham and pork products on the menu. But Wharf Hill Brewing Company still manages to pack a surprise.

The most popular item on the appetizer menu is the “non won-tons” — a bit of distinctive fusion fare that takes Southern comfort food (pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw) and gives it the deep-fried Asian egg roll treatment.

It is a concept that sous chef Tom Owen was working with long before Wharf Hill opened its rustic dining room along the steep slope at the eastern tip of Main Street, adjacent to the Pagan River.

“I figured, the traditional egg roll is filled with Chinese pork and cabbage,” Owen said. “So what if we took the same ingredients and prepared them just a little differently — smoked barbecue and slaw? It seemed like a natural fit.”

Owen, whose father worked 35 years at Smithfield Foods, is generous with the dry-rubbed pork barbecue. The won-tons are heartily stuffed to be filling. Plan to share an appetizer portion if you expect to have room left for something off the lunch or dinner menu.

The won-tons come three to a plate and are served with Wharf Hill’s tangy barbecue sauce, a homemade blend of tomato paste, yellow mustard, liquid smoke and various spices. (Owen said the goal was a taste similar to the Cattlemen’s Tangy sauce produced by French’s.)

The dining room offers three other barbecue sauces (smoky, Carolina and Texas) that can be substituted with the appetizer.

Of course, Wharf Hill is a brewery, so a guest might well choose to pair the barbecue with a beer — the bar always has eight selections on tap, four from Wharf Hill and four “guest taps.”

