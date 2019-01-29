Food Find | Corn cakes for breakfast or lunch at Five Forks Cafe

Tasty discovery: Corn cakes, served with bacon and eggs

Price: $8.99

Destination: Five Forks Cafe, 4458 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

More info: 757-221-0484, fiveforkscafe.com

The regulars at the Five Forks Cafe in Williamsburg know that any way they eat their corn cakes is the right way.

The dish is a Southern variation on the traditional pancake, made with corn meal for a flavor that hints at cornbread.

Breakfast is served all day at Five Forks, and the corn cakes are a longtime favorite — often ordered with bacon and eggs on the side. Some guests skip the syrup and sweeten the cakes with a bit of honey butter. Others pour light or generous amounts of syrup on top. Some actually cut a small hole in the middle of the corn cakes and fill it with syrup for dipping.

“That last one was new to me,” says Leon Salzman, who bought the diner five years ago. “I’d never seen that one before.”

But he was familiar with corn cakes. Five Forks has been perched along John Tyler Highway for decades, developing a dedicated customer base with its vintage decor and classic comfort food.

The corn cakes are made from scratch. The batter mixes corn meal and flour with eggs, milk and a dash of light spices. A small amount of baking power helps get the right texture.

“The batter is quite a bit thicker than your normal pancake batter,” Salzman says. “The baking powder makes it rise and gives it a little bit of airiness — it takes away from the total density of the cake. If you get our cornbread, it’s quite a bit denser than the corn cakes.”

Salzman said at least half of the customers in the afternoon are still ordering breakfast items. And they find different ways to enjoy the corn cakes.

“I’ve seen people order their eggs over easy and then put them on top of the corn cake to eat them,” Salzman says. “That way you can combine the sweet and the savory side. That’s the thing — you can really eat them any way you want to. There’s no wrong way.”

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.