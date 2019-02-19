Food Find | A cool, chunky way to enjoy avocados at First Watch

Tasty discovery: Avocado toast

Price: $10.39

Destination: First Watch, 12070 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. The chain also has restaurants in Hampton, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

More info: 757-249-9420 or firstwatch.com

The first thing to understand about avocado toast is this: We are not talking about guacamole.

Oh, guac lovers might very well enjoy it. But the key ingredient in this popular dish at the breakfast/brunch restaurant First Watch is a thick, chunky mash of avocado that almost has the consistency of potato salad.

The First Watch cookbook, available at the cash register, describes how the preparation involves mashing the avocados with a rubber spatula or a whisk, and warns: “Don’t over mash!”

Jennifer Scherrer, a visiting general manager at the chain’s local restaurants, said the chefs are actually taught “the proper chunk-to-smash ratio” for the concoction.

Each order of avocado toast, served on a thick slice of First Watch’s signature “seed’licious” multigrain bread, contains about one and a half avocados. They are smooshed up in a mixing bowl with lemon juice and a light seasoning. The mixture is refrigerated for at least two hours in an airtight container, with a double-layer of plastic wrap pressed tightly atop the avocado mixture to avoid oxidation.

The chilled avocado mash is piled high atop the toasted bread. It can be eaten by hand, but is easier to consume with a fork.

The dish, which originated in California and Mexico, became so poplar that in 2017 the Washington Post ran a story headlined “How the Internet became ridiculously obsessed with avocado toast,” noting that “#avocadotoast” had been referenced on Instagram more than 100,000 times.

At First Watch, the dish comes with two eggs on the side. Scherrer said it originally was offered by the restaurant as one of its “limited-time only” selections, which rotate every few months.

“But it became so popular right away that they knew they had to add it to the permanent menu,” Scherrer said. “It’s been a staple ever since.”