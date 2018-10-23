Food Find | Cookies in the clouds at Indulge bakery

Tasty discovery: Chocolate Espresso Cloud cookie

Price: $3

Destination: Indulge Bakery and Bistro, 10359 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News’ Hilton Village

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays

More info: 757-594-1399, indulgebakeryandbistro.com

Michele Smith, owner and operator of Indulge Bakery and Bistro in Newport News, admits the confectioner’s sugar is essentially an aesthetic touch on her Chocolate Espresso Cloud cookies.

Yes, you can taste the dusting of sugar, which is applied before baking, but mostly it’s there because she likes the way it looks.

“It gives you that feeling of the clouds,” Smith says, “which also means that it gives the cookie a great name, too.”

But everything else in the recipe plays a specific role in creating the distinctive sweet treat. The recipe calls for a small amount of flour to bind the dough, but Smith recently decided to switch to a gluten-free flour, so the cookie is suitable for customers with that dietary requirement.

Smith is only half-joking when she says the three main ingredients are “chocolate, chocolate and chocolate.” She uses three kinds — bittersweet and semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, along with chocolate chips. And, of course they are mixed with fresh-brewed espresso.

“Chocolate and espresso just work very well together,” she says. “The espresso really brings out the flavor of the chocolate.”

The result is a dough that more closely resembles a batter. In fact, it is so close to a liquid consistency that Smith says the dough needs to be refrigerated “at least overnight” before it can be molded into shape for baking.

The cookie that emerges is slightly gooey on the inside and pleasantly flaky on the top — with the dusting of confectioner’s sugar that provides its celestial name.

Smith grew up in Europe and gives much of the credit for her culinary skills to her mother, a French woman.

But the Chocolate Espresso Cloud is all of her own making.

“My mom didn’t like sweets,” she says with a smile, “so I had to fend for myself.”