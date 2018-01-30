Food find | College Delly's giant Mediterranean wrap delights

Tasty discovery: Mediterranean wrap.

Destination: College Delly, 336 Richmond Road, Williamsburg.

Price: $11.09.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

More info: collegedelly.com or 757-229-3915.

I first heard of College Delly from a College of William and Mary graduate who still praises the restaurant years after graduation. For more than a year, I’ve been wanting to get a taste of the hype and after a daytrip to Williamsburg, I got my fix.

Expecting to grab a signature sandwich or pizza, I found myself surprised by College Delly’s large selection of Mediterranean food and healthy options. I went with the Mediterranean wrap.

It came with tomatoes, lettuce, Greek dressing, cucumbers, onions and feta cheese. Full of veggies, the wrap was large and bright in color. I ate half and happily took the rest home to eat as leftovers.

The tortilla had hints of Greek dressing that was drizzled inside the wrap on the lettuce, cucumbers and onions. The dressing gave the dish a small taste of sweet vinegar and the hummus had a tad of spice that balanced well with the sweetness.

The loads of feta cheese were another highlight. The cheese added a tangy and sharp taste to the wrap, and helped balance out the texture from the crunchy vegetables.

Other Mediterranean specials include gyros, pork souvlaki and Greek platters. The menu also offers a wide variety of sandwiches, wraps, burgers, appetizers and pizzas.

College Delly may look small from the outside but it has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Located across from the College of William and Mary, the restaurant includes a full bar and heated patio.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.