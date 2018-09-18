Food Find | Chicken Greek salad at Grandstands Grill

Tasty discovery: Chicken Greek salad

Price: $9.95

Destination: Grandstands Grill, 980 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

More info: 757-595-0500

The Grandstands Grill lets patrons know right away what the most popular item on the menu is. The phrase is on the sign outside the front door and at the top of the menu: “Home of the famous chicken Greek salad.”

The eatery — tucked away in the Bayberry Village Shopping Center on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, near the York County border — has a menu chock full of classic American diner fare (burgers, cheesesteaks, etc.) and Greek goodies (gyros, souvlaki, etc.). But it’s the salad that people ask for.

It’s a good-sized serving of the classic Greek salad — lettuce with big chunks of tomato, slices of cucumber and onion, feta cheese and olives. The house dressing is the standard blend of red wine vinegar, lemon juice and spices.

But piled on top is a plentiful portion of grilled chicken breast. It comes nicely seasoned and warm off the grill, which is situated in plain sight behind the luncheon counter.

Much of the Grandstand Grill’s business is done via carry-out, but there are a half-dozen tables and a counter for those who want to enjoy the friendly, casual atmosphere.

For vegetarians or those who want to eat lighter, a plain Greek salad without the chicken is also available. But it’s the chicken Greek salad that gets the most attention, both at the diner and in online reviews.

