Food Find | Catch springtime flavors with Kismet's salmon dish

Tasty discovery: Salmon and corn pudding with arugula salad.

Destination: Kismet Bistro, 99 Main St., Newport News.

Price: $24.

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

More info: facebook.com/kismetbistro or 757-327-0716.

If you’re looking for an upscale dinner in an eclectic environment, head over to Kismet Bistro at 99 Main in Newport News.

Tucked off Warwick Boulevard on Main Street in Hilton Village, Kismet serves traditional American fare Monday through Saturday, plus Sunday brunch and specialty cocktails at its full bar. The menu includes pizza, seafood, burgers, salads and other dishes created by head chef Kent Johnson and his team.

Almost every season, Johnson switches the restaurant’s salmon dish to match the flavors of the season. He selected Chilean salmon with creamed corn and arugula salad as this year’s spring/summer dish. It will be available through the end of the summer, he said.

Johnson begins by seasoning an 8-ounce piece of salmon with salt, pepper and olive oil, before placing it on a 500 to 600 degree grill to let it sear for about two minutes. Next, he flips the salmon onto a buttered baking pan and places it into a 575 degree oven for about five minutes.

Johnson said the doneness of salmon depends on customer preference. He said feeling the texture or using a thermometer are the best ways to track its progress.

To accompany the dish, he makes a corn pudding and tops it with an arugula salad. For the corn pudding, he puts two cups of corn into a pan and lets it sit on the burner for about a minute to toast it. Then he adds heavy cream, cream cheese, corn stock, salt, pepper and nutmeg and lets it simmer for a few minutes until done.

The arugula salad is simple. Johnson tops baby arugula with olive oil, salt pepper and chopped cherry tomatoes.

Johnson plates the salmon and arugula salad over the corn pudding. The dish is on the nightly dinner menu for $24.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.