Food Find | The Cardinal, a warm-weather cocktail by Fin Seafood

Tasty discovery: The Cardinal (cocktail).

Cost: Debuts this weekend. Cost to be determined.

Destination: Fin Seafood, 3150 William Styron Square N, Newport News.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

More info: finseafood.com or 757-599-5800.

Port Warwick, a dining and shopping center tucked away in Newport News, hosts entertainment in the square and features several restaurants.

One of them is Fin Seafood, which overlooks the square and offers seafood, steaks and sandwiches — and cocktails that will quench your thirst.

Fin mixologist Robert Gregory walked us through how to make one of the restaurant’s newest cocktails, the Cardinal, which he created for two recent events: the Peninsula Fine Art Center’s annual Artini and the Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow at the Mariners’ Museum.

According to Gregory, the Cardinal is a great warm-weather cocktail because it’s light, delicious and simple to make.

Gregory’s version uses bourbon, fresh lime juice, a strawberry-cinnamon-vanilla reduction, bitters, ginger beer, a fresh lime and ice.

According to Gregory, the bourbon can be replaced by your liquor of choice. He said he’s made the drink with vodka, tequila or rum, but bourbon from Newport News’ Ironclad Distillery is his personal favorite.

Start with 1.5 ounces of your liquor of choice before adding 1 ounce each of fresh lime juice and strawberry-cinnamon-vanilla reduction and three dashes of bitters into a cocktail shaker. Give the ingredients a good shake, then top with ginger beer to give it fizz and spice.

The bitters also act as a seasoning for the drink, Gregory said. The reduction is made of cinnamon, fresh strawberries, sugar and vanilla.

You can make the reduction with a quart of fresh cut strawberries, which are covered with sugar and sit for about 30 minutes. Later, add the strawberries to water, let it boil, then strain out the solids and add a little cinnamon and vanilla while it’s resting. Chill before using in cocktails.

Strain into a glass over ice and a squeeze of fresh lime.

The Cardinal

What you need:

1.5 oz. ironclad bourbon (or your liquor of choice)

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. strawberry cinnamon vanilla reduction

3 dashes Peychauds bitters

Q Ginger Beer

Fresh lime

Ice

Serves one.

How to make it:

Combine liquor, lime juice, reduction, bitters and shake.

Add ginger beer.

Strain over fresh ice into highball glass.

Squeeze a lime wedge on top for garnish.

