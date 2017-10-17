Food Find | Cannoli desserts from Italian Delights in Yorktown

Tasty discovery: Cannoli and cannoli cake.

Destination: Italian Delights; 2643 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown.

Price: $7.43.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More info: facebook.com/ItalianDelights143 or 757-867-6100.

The first thing you notice inside Italian Delights is its wide selection of desserts sitting throughout the two glass display cases. Although I originally went for a dinner, I ended up getting dessert instead, which was just as filling and left me with no regrets.

I decided I would go with a cannoli theme. I ordered one piece of cannoli cake and one cannoli because I wanted to compare how a similar Italian dish could be made two ways.

The cannoli cake was a massive slice for just over $3 and it took me two days to finish it. The thick, yet doughy layers reminded me of the texture of a cheese cake and they were divide by stripes of the cinnanmon-flavored cannoli cream that added a sweet taste.

I've had only a few cannolis before and each has tasted differently, depending on the restaurant. Italian Delights' cannolis were freshly stuffed with a buttery soft cannoli cream. The chilled cream's cinnamon flavor was the most prominent and the whipped cannoli cream was served inside a crunchy, deep-fried cannoli shell.

The ends were dipped with mini chocolate chips that added another crunchy aspect to the cannoli.

Both treats were very filling and were well under $10, a great price point for those looking for a delicious dessert from a local business owned and operated by veterans. The bakery included many other Italian cakes and desserts like cookies and brownies.

Italian Delights also serves freshly baked breads, pastries, deli meats, cheeses and handcrafted sandwiches. Customers can call ahead or order inside. They also have the option to grab their delights to-go or dine in.

