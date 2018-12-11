Busch Gardens' Peppermint Freak Shake Is Two Desserts in One

Tasty discovery: Peppermint Freak Shake

Price: $13.99

Destination: Josephine’s Creamery de Chocolat, in the France section of Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Hours: Available daily at Busch Gardens through the end of Christmas Town on Jan. 5

More info: 757-229-4386 or buschgardens.com/williamsburg

The peppermint Freak Shake is not for the faint of heart. Calorie count? Don’t ask. But the seasonal mega-dessert concocted by Busch Gardens chef Justin Watson for this year’s Christmas Town is a wonder to behold — or just to hold.

Calling it a shake doesn’t do justice. Just know that it comes with a “catch bowl” to snag any elements of the dish that topple off during consumption.

The theme park created the Freak Shake — chocolate, vanilla or strawberry — this summer to serve at the Josephine’s creamery. For Howl-o-Scream this fall, a pumpkin variety was offered. For Christmas Town, the theme is candy canes.

The shake is your standard blend of vanilla ice cream blended with milk, but for this version Watson added bits of crushed candy cane and chocolate chips.

“One of the challenges with mint is that you can have too much real quick, and suddenly you’re drinking toothpaste instead of a refreshing minty shake,” Watson said. “We have a mint oil that’s extremely concentrated that we use in our peppermint hot chocolate, but that would be way too strong for this. We wanted that pink color, so that’s why we landed with the crushed candy canes.”

There are still more candy cane bits atop the pink shake — they are stuck to a rim of doughnut icing that rings the top of the glass. That is topped with a heaping pile of whipped cream, and then sprinkles and drizzled chocolate sauce.

And because that is not quite enough, an oversized mint chocolate chip cookie is placed atop the glass.

“The concept was that it’s both a milk shake and a dessert,” Watson said. “The way we wanted to design it was that someone would walk out of the creamery eating one and six people would notice it, and two of those six would go in and get one themselves because it looks so spectacular.”